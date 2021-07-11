Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch,” Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio; Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” Joins Top 30

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” and Dua Lipa’s “Love Again” officially earn Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 3,133 times during the July 4-10 tracking period, “Build A Bitch” rises two spots to a new peak of #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 339.
Up twelve places, “Love Again” grabs #25 on this week’s listing. The new Dua Lipa single received 2,855 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,867. Only Ed Sheeran’s #7 “Bad Habits” (+1,960) enjoyed a greater increase this week.
— As “Build A Bitch” and “Love Again” go Top 25, Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K” enters the Top 30. The song, which received 2,358 spins (+465), rises two spots to #29.
