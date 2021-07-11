in Music News

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” Maroon 5’s “Lost,” Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Trinidad Cardona’s “Dinero” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

The four songs are making their way toward the pop chart.

Post Malone - Motley Crew Press Photo by Adam DeGross | Courtesy of Republic Records

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” Maroon 5’s “Lost,” Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” and Trinidad Cardona’s “Dinero” are on the move at pop radio. The four songs officially earn Top 50 rankings this week, thus finding themselves within striking distance of the 40-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the July 4-10 tracking period, “Motley Crew” received 502 spins. It ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song.

Up seven spots from last week, “Lost” earns #45 with 448 spins (+235).

“NDA,” which like “Motley Crew” debuted at the end of the tracking week, grabs #46 with 446 plays.

Played 394 times (+159), “Dinero” ascends three spots to #48.

