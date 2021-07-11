Special Look: Alexa Collins, Fiona Barron, Kara Del Toro, Nikita Dragun Walk Runway During Boohoo’s Miami Swim Week Show

In a first for the influential fashion label, boohoo and boohooman held a live runaway show on Saturday as part of Miami Swim Week. Befitting the brand’s immensely popular social presence, the runway show featured models who have made massive waves on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The list included Alexa Collins, Fiona Barron, Kara Del Toro, and Nikita Dragun. Each looked fantastic while walking the runaway in Villa Casa Casuarina at the Versace Mansion.

Ty Dolla $ign additionally performed at the event, which played host to numerous celebrity and influencer attendees.

Following the buzzy event, boohoo (via Walker Drawas and TARA, Ink) shared publicity-approved photos. A selection of photos featuring the aforementioned models, among others, follows.