Special Look: Alexa Collins, Fiona Barron, Kara Del Toro, Nikita Dragun Walk Runway During Boohoo’s Miami Swim Week Show

The models looked stunning in the inaugural boohoo runway show.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 10: Alexa Collins walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)

In a first for the influential fashion label, boohoo and boohooman held a live runaway show on Saturday as part of Miami Swim Week. Befitting the brand’s immensely popular social presence, the runway show featured models who have made massive waves on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The list included Alexa Collins, Fiona Barron, Kara Del Toro, and Nikita Dragun. Each looked fantastic while walking the runaway in Villa Casa Casuarina at the Versace Mansion.

Ty Dolla $ign additionally performed at the event, which played host to numerous celebrity and influencer attendees.

Following the buzzy event, boohoo (via Walker Drawas and TARA, Ink) shared publicity-approved photos. A selection of photos featuring the aforementioned models, among others, follows.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Tessa Brooks walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Nikita walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Nikita walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Alexa Collins walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Alexa Collins walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Alexa Collins walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Alexa Collins walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Kara Del Toro walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Kara Del Toro walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Kara Del Toro walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Tessa Brooks walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Tessa Brooks walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Nikita walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Fiona Barron walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Fiona Barron walks the runway for boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Alexa Collins poses backstage during boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Kara Del Toro attends the boohoo First Ever Runway Show After Party at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for boohoo)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 10: Fiona Barron attends the boohoo First Ever Runway Show After Party at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for boohoo)

