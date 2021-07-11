in Music News

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“RAPSTAR” spends a second week atop the rhythmic chart.

POLO G - RAPSTAR video screen | Columbia

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” retains its position as the #1 song at rhythmic radio.

Played 5,515 times during the July 4-10 tracking period, “RAPSTAR” secures a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s figure by 97 but keeps “RAPSTAR” ahead of the pack.

Credited with 4,959 spins (-169), Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” stays in the #2 spot.

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” the new #1 song at pop radio, rises two spots to #3 on the rhythmic chart. GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” drops one spot to #4, and Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” ticks up one position to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

