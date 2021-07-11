in Music News

Sigrid’s “Mirror,” Zara Larsson’s “Right Here,” Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” Enter Top 10 At US Dance Radio

Three singles move into the Top 10 on this week’s dance chart.

Sigrid - Mirror video screen | UMG/The Orchard/Petroleum Records

Sigrid’s “Mirror,” Zara Larsson’s “Right Here,” and Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” jump into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Played 278 times during the July 4-10 tracking period, “Mirror” rises four spots to #8 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 10 plays.

“Right Here” also rises four places, ascending from #13 to #9. The Zara Larsson single received 264 tracking period plays (+8).

Credited with 251 spins during the tracking week (+4), “Heartbreak Anthem” jumps five places to a new high of #10.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

