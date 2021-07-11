Sigrid’s “Mirror,” Zara Larsson’s “Right Here,” Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” Enter Top 10 At US Dance Radio

Sigrid’s “Mirror,” Zara Larsson’s “Right Here,” and Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s “Heartbreak Anthem” jump into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase US Dance Radio Chart.

Played 278 times during the July 4-10 tracking period, “Mirror” rises four spots to #8 on this week’s chart. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 10 plays.

“Right Here” also rises four places, ascending from #13 to #9. The Zara Larsson single received 264 tracking period plays (+8).

Credited with 251 spins during the tracking week (+4), “Heartbreak Anthem” jumps five places to a new high of #10.