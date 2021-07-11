Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right,” Tate McRae & Khalid’s “Working” Top 20

Three collaborations reach new milestones on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line’s “Lil Bit” officially enters the Top 15, while Doja Cat & The Weeknd’s “You Right” and Tate McRae & Khalid’s “working” go Top 20.

Played 6,172 times during the July 14-10 tracking period, “Lil Bit” rises three places to #14. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 316.

Up five places, “You Right” earns #19 on the strength of its 5,157 spins (+1,437).

“working,” which posted a tracking period play count of 5,018 (+695), rises three spots to #20 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.