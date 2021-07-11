in Music News

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Becomes Lil Nas X’s First #1 Hit At Pop Radio

“MONTERO” reaches #1 on this week’s pop radio chart.

Lil Nas X - MONTERO video screen | Columbia

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” officially ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “MONTERO” seizes the throne from Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA).” The Lil Nas X single received ~19,031 spins during the July 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,053.

In reaching #1, “MONTERO” becomes Lil Nas X’s first career pop radio chart-topper. He previously peaked at #4 with “Old Town Road.”

The aforementioned “Kiss Me More” takes #2 this week, while Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises one spot to #3. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” slides one spot to #4, and Rodrigo’s “deja vu” ascends one position to #5.

