Malia J’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Cover Reaches #1 On US iTunes Alternative Sales Chart, Top 10 All-Genre After “Black Widow” Feature

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” appears in the new “Black Widow” movie.

As “Black Widow” tops the US box office with the best gross since the pre-COVID era, a song from the film is making waves on US iTunes.

Malia J’s version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” quickly shot to #1 on the US iTunes Alternative Sales Chart, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:50PM ET Sunday.

The Nirvana cover has also been faring well on the all-genre listing; it sits at #10 as of press time.

After the track reached #1 on the alternative chart, Malia J shared an emotional reaction on her social media:

