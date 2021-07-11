Malia J’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Cover Reaches #1 On US iTunes Alternative Sales Chart, Top 10 All-Genre After “Black Widow” Feature

As “Black Widow” tops the US box office with the best gross since the pre-COVID era, a song from the film is making waves on US iTunes.

Malia J’s version of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” quickly shot to #1 on the US iTunes Alternative Sales Chart, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 1:50PM ET Sunday.

The Nirvana cover has also been faring well on the all-genre listing; it sits at #10 as of press time.

After the track reached #1 on the alternative chart, Malia J shared an emotional reaction on her social media: