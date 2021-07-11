Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” Spends 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

Chris Young & Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” spends a second week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
“Famous Friends” keeps the #1 position thanks to a clear lead in chart points. The collaboration also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 4-10 tracking period, earning ~9,117 spins (+118 from last week) and ~42.48 million audience impressions.
Up one place, Cole Swindell’s “Single Saturday Night” earns #2.
Jason Aldean’s “Blame It On You” concurrently rises one spot to #3 on this week’s edition of the chart.
— Upon reaching #1 on last week’s chart, Young shared an Instagram post celebrating the achievement — and expressing appreciation for the trajectory of his career.
Comments
Loading…