BTS’ “Butter” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

BTS’ “Butter” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Hot 100 chart-topper earns #10 on this week’s pop listing. “Butter” received 9,240 spins during the July 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 389 plays.

“Butter” follows “Dynamite” and “Savage Love (with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo)” in becoming BTS’ third career Top 10 hit at the pop radio format.

The BTS song is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

**Editor’s Note: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby),” which was #4 on the preliminary chart, was removed as a recurrent in the afternoon update. Typically, a song has to exit the Top 10 in order to go recurrent, but it is possible an exception was made since “Levitating” had already returned once from recurrent status.

If “Levitating” was correctly sent back to recurrency, “Butter” will indeed be in the Top 10 this week. If, however, the recurrent drop was a mistake, “Butter” would return to #11.