BTS’ “Butter” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Butter” becomes BTS’ third Top 10 hit at pop radio.

BTS spells out ARMY in the Butter video | Screenshot | HYBE/BIGHIT/Columbia

BTS’ “Butter” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the Hot 100 chart-topper earns #10 on this week’s pop listing. “Butter” received 9,240 spins during the July 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 389 plays.

“Butter” follows “Dynamite” and “Savage Love (with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo)” in becoming BTS’ third career Top 10 hit at the pop radio format.

The BTS song is the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

**Editor’s Note: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby),” which was #4 on the preliminary chart, was removed as a recurrent in the afternoon update. Typically, a song has to exit the Top 10 in order to go recurrent, but it is possible an exception was made since “Levitating” had already returned once from recurrent status.

If “Levitating” was correctly sent back to recurrency, “Butter” will indeed be in the Top 10 this week. If, however, the recurrent drop was a mistake, “Butter” would return to #11.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

