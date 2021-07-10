Kane Brown & Blackbear’s “Memory” Received Opening Day Airplay At Pop Radio; 101.3 KDWB Ranked As Top Supporter

Kane Brown and Blackbear’s “Memory” received immediate pop radio airplay following its launch Friday.

According to Mediabase, numerous stations played the song at least twice on July 9. Nine stations provided at least three spins, with top supporter 101.3 KDWB Minneapolis offering six plays.

“Memory” is the latest pop offering from country crossover artist Kane Brown, who recently hit the Top 10 with the Khalid and Swae Lee collaboration “Be Like That.” In addition to charting well, “Be Like That” consistently received a strong “net positive” reaction in the Mediabase/Critical Mass Media listener callout report.

“Memory” was one of several noteworthy releases to receive pop radio interest Friday; The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” and BTS’ “Permission To Dance” also attracted ample attention.