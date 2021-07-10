in Music News

Kane Brown & Blackbear’s “Memory” Received Opening Day Airplay At Pop Radio; 101.3 KDWB Ranked As Top Supporter

“Memory” is going for immediate airplay at the pop format.

Kane Brown & blackbear - Memory cover | RCA Nashville

Kane Brown and Blackbear’s “Memory” received immediate pop radio airplay following its launch Friday.

According to Mediabase, numerous stations played the song at least twice on July 9. Nine stations provided at least three spins, with top supporter 101.3 KDWB Minneapolis offering six plays.

“Memory” is the latest pop offering from country crossover artist Kane Brown, who recently hit the Top 10 with the Khalid and Swae Lee collaboration “Be Like That.” In addition to charting well, “Be Like That” consistently received a strong “net positive” reaction in the Mediabase/Critical Mass Media listener callout report.

“Memory” was one of several noteworthy releases to receive pop radio interest Friday; The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew,” and BTS’ “Permission To Dance” also attracted ample attention.

blackbearkane brownmemory

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Closes Day One With Over 500 Pop Radio Plays

Billie Eilish’s “NDA” Scores Big Opening Day Airplay At Pop Radio