The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” Closes Day One With Over 500 Pop Radio Plays

Friday marked an immensely crowded new music release day, but several still managed to command ample attention at radio.

One such song was The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” which enjoyed a big first day at the pop format.

According to Mediabase, “Stay” had received 504 spins by the end of Friday, July 9. The count slots “Stay” at #43 on the building Mediabase chart, which ranks songs based on airplay during the first six days of the July 4-10 tracking period.

The top support came from Tampa’s Hot 101.5 and Orlando’s Power 95.3, which each offered 23 spins.

“Stay” may not receive as much support on Saturday, but it should have no trouble retaining its Top 50 position through the close of tracking. A debut in the Top 40 is possible.