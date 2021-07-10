in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “NDA” Scores Big Opening Day Airplay At Pop Radio

“NDA” is the new official single from “Happier Than Ever.”

Billie Eilish - NDA video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

“NDA,” the new single from Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” officially launched Friday. Radio was ready to show immediate support.

According to Mediabase, the new single received multiple spins from dozens of pop radio stations. Twelve stations played the song at least 7 times, with top supporters Hot 101.5 Tampa and Power 95.3 Orlando respectively offering 25 and 24 spins.

Based on the level of opening day support, “NDA” has a chance at scoring a Top 50 ranking in the very near future.

In terms of official pop radio singles, “NDA” is the follow-up to Eilish’s “Your Power.” Recently released song “Lost Cause” received some airplay but did not have proper “single” status.

