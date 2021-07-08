in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Heads For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

Rodrigo will score yet another Top 5 hit.

Olivia Rodrigo in deja vu | VIdeo screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo will have two songs in the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Smash “Good 4 U” already holds a spot in the region, and fellow “SOUR” single “deja vu” should join this week.

“deja vu” received 8,166 spins during the first four days of the July 4-10 tracking period. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “deja vu” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time pop chart.

As it does not face a clear threat from below, “deja vu” should be able to retain its Top 5 position. The aforementioned “good 4 u” will likely be a strong #3 on this week’s chart.

Rodrigo has enjoyed a hot 2021 at pop radio. Prior to scoring her new Top 5 hits, she hit #1 at the format with her breakthrough “drivers license.”

drivers license

