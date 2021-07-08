Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Kane Brown, Alexandra Daddario, Taye Diggs, Nina Dobrev More Confirmed As 2021 ESPYS Presenters

The 2021 ESPYS ceremony will air this Saturday, July 10. Ahead of the broadcast, ESPN just revealed a long list of presenters set to participate in the event.
The list includes celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sport, with names like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Kane Brown, DaBaby, Alexandra Daddario, Nina Dobrev, Chloe Kim, Joe Namath, Rob Gronkowski, Sabrina Ionescu, Julius Randle, and more set to introduce winners and/or segments.
ESPN also announced that names like Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Derrick Henry, Mike Evans, Amanda Nunes, and LeSean McCoy will be in attendance for the broadcast.
Anthony Mackie is hosting this year’s show, which will air from 8-11PM ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. Ally Love will contribute to the broadcast as a behind-the-scenes host.
The announced list of presenters follows:
DaBaby
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Alexandra Daddario
Taye Diggs
Desus & Mero
Nina Dobrev
Dude Perfect
Rob Gronkowski
Sabrina Ionescu
Chloe Kim
Zachary Levi
Tracy Morgan
Joe Namath
Julius Randle
Robin Roberts
Mikaela Shiffrin
Iliza Shelesinger
Kurt Warner
Roy Williams
The announced list of attendees follows:
Jocelyn Alo
Sasha Banks
Bianca Belair
Paige Bueckers
Jared Butler
Tyler Campbell
Vernon Davis
Mike Evans
Sarah Fuller
Chris Godwin
Derrick Henry
Justin Herbert
DeAndre Hopkins
Matt James
Jaime Jaquez, Jr
Ronald Jones II
Giselle Juarez
Johnny Juzang
Rachel Kirkconnell
Betnijah Laney
LeSean McCoy
Maya Moore
Chris Nikic
Amanda Nunes
Naomi Osaka
Jason Pierre-Paul
DiDi Richards
Shannon Saile
DeVonta Smith
Jalen Suggs
Nigel Sylvester
Drew Timme
Tara VanDerveer
Chase Young
