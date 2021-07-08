Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, Kane Brown, Alexandra Daddario, Taye Diggs, Nina Dobrev More Confirmed As 2021 ESPYS Presenters

The 2021 ESPYS ceremony will air this Saturday, July 10. Ahead of the broadcast, ESPN just revealed a long list of presenters set to participate in the event.

The list includes celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sport, with names like Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Kane Brown, DaBaby, Alexandra Daddario, Nina Dobrev, Chloe Kim, Joe Namath, Rob Gronkowski, Sabrina Ionescu, Julius Randle, and more set to introduce winners and/or segments.

ESPN also announced that names like Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Derrick Henry, Mike Evans, Amanda Nunes, and LeSean McCoy will be in attendance for the broadcast.

Anthony Mackie is hosting this year’s show, which will air from 8-11PM ET from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. Ally Love will contribute to the broadcast as a behind-the-scenes host.

The announced list of presenters follows:

DaBaby

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Alexandra Daddario

Taye Diggs

Desus & Mero

Nina Dobrev

Dude Perfect

Rob Gronkowski

Sabrina Ionescu

Chloe Kim

Zachary Levi

Tracy Morgan

Joe Namath

Julius Randle

Robin Roberts

Mikaela Shiffrin

Iliza Shelesinger

Kurt Warner

Roy Williams

The announced list of attendees follows:

Jocelyn Alo

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Paige Bueckers

Jared Butler

Tyler Campbell

Vernon Davis

Mike Evans

Sarah Fuller

Chris Godwin

Derrick Henry

Justin Herbert

DeAndre Hopkins

Matt James

Jaime Jaquez, Jr

Ronald Jones II

Giselle Juarez

Johnny Juzang

Rachel Kirkconnell

Betnijah Laney

LeSean McCoy

Maya Moore

Chris Nikic

Amanda Nunes

Naomi Osaka

Jason Pierre-Paul

DiDi Richards

Shannon Saile

DeVonta Smith

Jalen Suggs

Nigel Sylvester

Drew Timme

Tara VanDerveer

Chase Young