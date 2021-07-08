Maneskin’s “Beggin'” Enjoys 5th Day As #1 Song On Global Spotify Chart, Holds At #4 On US Chart

Måneskin’s rendition of “Beggin'” continues to solidify its “smash” label. The song enjoys a fifth consecutive day at #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

“Beggin’,” which began its reign on Saturday, July 3, scored another 7,477,144 streams on Wednesday, July 7. The hit remains narrowly ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” which received 7,048,558 Wednesday streams.

“Beggin'” has also making moves on the US Spotify chart. Credited with 961,736 Wednesday streams in America, the song holds at #4 on the latest US listing.

The success is also spilling over to the Billboard charts; Måneskin rises to #3 on this week’s Emerging Artists listing, while “Beggin'” debuts at #78 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.