Lorde Scheduled To Perform On July 15 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Lorde will be performing on next Thursday’s show.

Lorde - Solar Power video screen | UMG

During her recent interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Lorde teased that she would soon be returning to the show for a performance. We now know when that performance will take place.

According to CBS, Lorde will perform on the July 15 edition of America’s most-watched late-night program. Her performance will follow Colbert’s interview with Hugh Jackman.

Lorde is one of two musical guests set for “Colbert” next week; Tones and I, the other, will play the July 12 broadcast.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 12

Keegan Michael-Key; musical performance by Tones And I (n)

Tuesday, July 13

Sir Richard Branson; Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (n)

Wednesday, July 14

Mindy Kaling; Wally Baram (n)

Thursday, July 15

Hugh Jackman; musical performance by Lorde (n)

