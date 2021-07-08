Lorde Scheduled To Perform On July 15 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

During her recent interview on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Lorde teased that she would soon be returning to the show for a performance. We now know when that performance will take place.

According to CBS, Lorde will perform on the July 15 edition of America’s most-watched late-night program. Her performance will follow Colbert’s interview with Hugh Jackman.

Lorde is one of two musical guests set for “Colbert” next week; Tones and I, the other, will play the July 12 broadcast.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, July 12

Keegan Michael-Key; musical performance by Tones And I (n)

Tuesday, July 13

Sir Richard Branson; Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (n)

Wednesday, July 14

Mindy Kaling; Wally Baram (n)

Thursday, July 15

Hugh Jackman; musical performance by Lorde (n)