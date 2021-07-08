in TV News

John Mayer Scheduled To Perform On July 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Mayer will play “Fallon” the night before “Sob Rock” debuts.

John Mayer - Sob Rock cover | Columbia | Via @Johnmayer on Instagram

On the eve of release day for his new album “Sob Rock,” John Mayer will deliver a late-night talk show performance.

According to NBC, the musician will perform on the July 15 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” As the performance will air after midnight, the album will be available on digital platforms by the time he plays.

Mayer’s performance will follow Fallon’s interviews with Mark Wahlberg and Mark Hamill. Complete listings follow:

Thursday, July 8: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. (OAD 5/13/21)

Friday, July 9: Guests include Kathryn Hahn, Jon M. Chu and musical guest Polo G. (OAD 6/11/21)

Monday, July 12: Guests include Tom Hiddleston, Tig Notaro and musical guest GoldLink ft. Flo Milli. Show #1488

Tuesday, July 13: Guests include BTS, Édgar Ramírez and musical guest BTS. Show #1489

Wednesday, July 14: Guests include Don Cheadle, Cecily Strong and musical guest BTS. Show #1490

Thursday, July 15: Guests include Mark Wahlberg, Mark Hamill and musical guest John Mayer. Show #1491

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

