in Music News, New Music

Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Set For Big Opening Day At Radio

“Motley Crew” will receive plenty of attention on Friday.

Post Malone - Motley Crew Press Photo by Adam DeGross | Courtesy of Republic Records

It will receive big interest on digital platforms. It will generate ample buzz. It will also receive considerable support at radio.

Indeed, Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” is set to receive immediate attention at radio on Friday, July 9. Numerous iHeart stations will be playing the song every hour, with many others sure to provide at least some support.

The airplay will surely build leading into next week, when “Motley Crew” officially impacts the rhythmic and pop radio formats.

Combined with the likely big streaming and sales numbers, “Motley Crew” is poised to make an early statement on the charts.

motley crewpost malone

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

John Mayer Scheduled To Perform On July 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Loren Gray Releases Infectious New Single “Piece Of Work,” Video Premiering At Noon ET Friday