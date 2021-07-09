Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Set For Big Opening Day At Radio

It will receive big interest on digital platforms. It will generate ample buzz. It will also receive considerable support at radio.

Indeed, Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” is set to receive immediate attention at radio on Friday, July 9. Numerous iHeart stations will be playing the song every hour, with many others sure to provide at least some support.

The airplay will surely build leading into next week, when “Motley Crew” officially impacts the rhythmic and pop radio formats.

Combined with the likely big streaming and sales numbers, “Motley Crew” is poised to make an early statement on the charts.