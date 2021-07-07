in Music News, New Music

Loren Gray Shares Beautiful Cover Photo, Teaser Video Clips For New Single “Piece Of Work”

The new single arrives at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

Loren Gray - July LGTV announcing new era | Screenshot

Loren Gray, who just hit the Top 10 at US dance radio as part of the “Nobody To Love” collaboration with TELYkast, is about to release a new single of her own.

Entitled “Piece Of Work,” the new single arrives at midnight late Thursday/early Friday (12AM ET July 9).

“this song is the beginning of an era that i’ve waited my entire career for,” wrote Gray in an Instagram caption about the new release.

The singer and social media sensation began hyping the release in an LGTV about her new era this past weekend. She subsequently shared a stunning teaser TikTok on Tuesday, before revealing the beautiful, Markus Klinko-shot cover photo Wednesday.

Gray, who has a massive fan following, boasts over 1.7 million monthly Spotify listeners.

@lorengray

friday ♡

♬ original sound – Loren Gray

loren gray piece of work

