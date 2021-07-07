July 18 “Celebrity Family Feud” Will Feature Team “Good Trouble” vs. Team “Grown-ish,” Plus “Million Dollar Listing” Battle

Currently on a brief hiatus, “Celebrity Family Feud” will return to original episodes on July 18. ABC just announced which teams will compete on that broadcast.

Match one will feature a battle between Freeform series, as cast members from “Good Trouble” take on the stars of “Grown-ish.”

Playing for Dignity & Power Now, the “Good Trouble” team will feature Cierra Ramirez, Maia Mitchell, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, and Emma Hunton. Yara Shahidi, Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey, and Francia Raisa will represent “Grown-ish,” while competing for Ghetto Film School.

The episode will also feature a showdown between “Million Dollar Listing New York” (playing for American Cancer Society) and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” (playing for Los Angeles Jewish Home). The New York team will consist of Ryan Serhant, Kirsten Jordan, Tyler Whitman, Steve Gold, and Fredrik Eklund. Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman, James Harris, and David Parnes will feud on behalf of Los Angeles.