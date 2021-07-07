in TV News

July 18 “Celebrity Family Feud” Will Feature Team “Good Trouble” vs. Team “Grown-ish,” Plus “Million Dollar Listing” Battle

ABC confirmed the next “Celebrity Family Feud” lineup.

Steve Harvey on the 6/13/21 Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Eric McCandless) STEVE HARVEY

Currently on a brief hiatus, “Celebrity Family Feud” will return to original episodes on July 18. ABC just announced which teams will compete on that broadcast.

Match one will feature a battle between Freeform series, as cast members from “Good Trouble” take on the stars of “Grown-ish.”

Playing for Dignity & Power Now, the “Good Trouble” team will feature Cierra Ramirez, Maia Mitchell, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, and Emma Hunton. Yara Shahidi, Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson, Chloe Bailey, and Francia Raisa will represent “Grown-ish,” while competing for Ghetto Film School.

The episode will also feature a showdown between “Million Dollar Listing New York” (playing for American Cancer Society) and “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” (playing for Los Angeles Jewish Home). The New York team will consist of Ryan Serhant, Kirsten Jordan, Tyler Whitman, Steve Gold, and Fredrik Eklund. Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, Josh Altman, James Harris, and David Parnes will feud on behalf of Los Angeles.

abccelebrity family feudfreeformgood troublegrown-ishmillion dollar listing

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Loren Gray Shares Beautiful Cover Photo, Teaser Video Clips For New Single “Piece Of Work”

Dani Torres Looks Fantastic In New Bikini Pictures, Approaches 500K Instagram Followers