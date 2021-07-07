in TV News

Emilia Clarke Appearing, Alessia Cara Performing On July 21 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Emilia will support “Mother Of Madness,” while Alessia will hype her new music.

Alessia Cara - Sweet Dream cover | Courtesy of Def Jam

The day her comic book “M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness” hits stands, Emilia Clarke will appear on a leading daytime talk show.

Indeed, new listings reveal that the “Game Of Thrones” actress will support her new endeavor on the July 21 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That day’s episode will also feature a performance by Alessia Cara, whose new singles “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” will be arriving on July 15.

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Kelsey Grammer (July 8), Daniel Radcliffe (July 9), Kristen Chenoweth (July 12), Marvin Mao (July 12), Carla Gugino (July 13), Scripps National Spelling Bee winner (July 13), 50 Cent (July 14), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (July 14), Emily Blunt (July 15), Brigitte Xie (July 15), Keegan-Michael Key (July 16), Kashe Quest (July 16), Henry Golding (July 19), Mark Wahlberg (July 20), Zach Braff (July 22), and Kate Beckinsale (July 23).

As a reminder, all “Live” listings are subject to change.

alessia caraemilia clarkelive with kelly & ryan

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Dani Torres Looks Fantastic In New Bikini Pictures, Approaches 500K Instagram Followers

Parson James & JoJo Perform, Regina Hall & Jimmie Allen Chat With tWitch On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)