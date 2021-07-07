Emilia Clarke Appearing, Alessia Cara Performing On July 21 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The day her comic book “M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness” hits stands, Emilia Clarke will appear on a leading daytime talk show.
Indeed, new listings reveal that the “Game Of Thrones” actress will support her new endeavor on the July 21 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” That day’s episode will also feature a performance by Alessia Cara, whose new singles “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” will be arriving on July 15.
Other upcoming “Live” guests include Kelsey Grammer (July 8), Daniel Radcliffe (July 9), Kristen Chenoweth (July 12), Marvin Mao (July 12), Carla Gugino (July 13), Scripps National Spelling Bee winner (July 13), 50 Cent (July 14), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (July 14), Emily Blunt (July 15), Brigitte Xie (July 15), Keegan-Michael Key (July 16), Kashe Quest (July 16), Henry Golding (July 19), Mark Wahlberg (July 20), Zach Braff (July 22), and Kate Beckinsale (July 23).
As a reminder, all “Live” listings are subject to change.
