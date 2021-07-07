in TV News

Parson James & JoJo Perform, Regina Hall & Jimmie Allen Chat With tWitch On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Parson James and JoJo perform their song “Dirty Laundry.”

Friends and successful musical artists Parson James and JoJo perform on Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The artists perform their recently released collaboration “Dirty Laundry” on the broadcast.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss guest hosts Thursday’s “Ellen,” which additionally features interviews with Regina Hall and Jimmie Allen.

Hall, who is making her “Ellen” debut, chats about entering her “fox season” and filming “Nine Perfect Strangers.” She also competes against tWitch in a game of “5 Second Rule.”

Allen talks about his recent ACM Award win, while also reflecting on his return to “American Idol” as an accomplished country star and his recent wedding to Alexis Gale.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but early-release videos are available below:

