Dani Torres Looks Fantastic In New Bikini Pictures, Approaches 500K Instagram Followers

The model-influencer has seen her numbers skyrocket in recent months.

Dani Torres rocks black bikini in new Instagram gallery | Via @daniitorresl

Over the past few months, Costa Rican model-influencer Dani Torres has been enjoying significant follower and engagement gains on TikTok and Instagram. As of press time, she boasts over 1.3 million followers on the former and just under 500K on the latter.

With content like her Wednesday evening Instagram post, her numbers will doubtfully slow down.

The four-post gallery finds Torres standing poolside in a black bikini. Much like a previous set she shared in the same bikini and setting, she looks fantastic.

The post amassed 14K likes in its first half hour and is sure to gain more traction in the coming hours. The new gallery, as well as some other standouts from rising star, follow:

dani torres

