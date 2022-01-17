Dani Torres Rocks Bikini In Kitchen In Stunning New Instagram Pictures

Social media sensation Dani Torres has not been posting on a daily basis in 2022, but the quality of her Instagram content definitely makes up for any lack of quantity.

Sunday’s gallery, for instance, finds the model-influencer rocking a bikini inside a kitchen. Torres showcases her fantastic figure — and looks characteristically stunning — in all three shots.

“Mornings with you, nights with you, everything with you,” captions Torres, who tags Joah Leza on the bikini.

Clearly resonant with Torres’ followers, the post amassed 56K likes in its first eight hours.

With content like this, it is no wonder Torres’ Instagram and TikTok reach continues to grow. She presently boasts over 650K Instagram followers and 1.7 million TikTok followers. More than half a million of those followers have come in the past few months, as Torres was at 500K on Instagram and 1.3 million on TikTok when last featured by Headline Planet.

The new bikini gallery, as well as some other standout Dani Torres posts, follow: