Saweetie, RuPaul Chat With Guest Host Loni Love On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Loni Love handles guest hosting duties for the Wednesday, July 7 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
The TV personality welcomes Saweetie and RuPaul as interview guests. Saweetie appears for a remote interview, talking about her “Pretty Bitch Music” project, her time on the “Ellen” sub-series “Lady Parts,” and more.
RuPaul meanwhile appears as an in-studio guest, noting his surprise that Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had confirmed that they enjoyed “Drag Race.” RuPaul also joins “tWitch” and Loni for a game of “Dirty Heads Up.”
The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but early-release videos are available below:
