Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Last week, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” fell to #2 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
This week, it returns to #1.
Played ~6,113 times during the June 27-July 3 tracking period, “Levitating” enjoys a third overall week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 38 spins.
Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week.
The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” stays at #3, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “Without You” ascends one place to #4. 24kGoldn’s enduring hit “Mood (featuring iann dior)” concurrently rises one place to #5.
