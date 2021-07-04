in Music News

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Levitating” earns a third overall week at #1.

DaBaby and Dua Lipa in Levitating | Remix video screen | Warner Music

Last week, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” fell to #2 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

This week, it returns to #1.

Played ~6,113 times during the June 27-July 3 tracking period, “Levitating” enjoys a third overall week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 38 spins.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” stays at #3, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “Without You” ascends one place to #4. 24kGoldn’s enduring hit “Mood (featuring iann dior)” concurrently rises one place to #5.

