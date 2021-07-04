in Music News

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio; Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Enters Top 5

“Kiss Me More” takes over the top spot at pop radio.

SZA and Doja Cat in Kiss Me More | Video screen | RCA

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart features a changing of the guard, as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” replaces Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” at the top.

Played ~18,190 times during the June 27-July 3 tracking period, “Kiss Me More” rises one spot to #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 960 spins.

Also up one spot, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” earns #2 on the strength of its ~17,950 spins (+1,430).

“Levitating” takes #3 this week, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” rises two spots to #4. Ariana Grande’s “pov” concurrently falls one place to #5.

