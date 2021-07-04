Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” enjoys a three-place rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The hit single received ~5,599 spins during the June 27-July 3 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 660.

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA),” the new #1 song at pop radio, holds at #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

GiVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” falls from #1 to #3, while Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” descends one spot to #4.

Up one spot, Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” claims #5 on the new Mediabase rhythmic chart.