Chelsea Handler Returns To Guest Host Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Chats With Robin Wright & Fortune Feimster (Watch Now)

Chelsea Handler is back on Thursday’s “Ellen.”

Robin Wright and Chelsea Handler on 7/1/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Chelsea Handler, who guest-hosted Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” reprises her role Thursday.

Thursday’s guests, both joining remotely, are Robin Wright and Fortune Feimster.

Wright talks about her experience directing “Land,” while also discussing a comparison between Chelsea Handler and her daughter Dylan. Not simply present for a conventional talk show interview, Wright offers additional opinions in a game of “So Wrong or So Wright” (second clip below).

Feimster chats about her “Chelsea Lately” job interview. She additionally covers her unforgettable wedding photo.

The episode will air Thursday afternoon; early-release videos of the interviews follow:

