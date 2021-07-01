in Music News

RIAA Mid-Year Recap: Olivia Rodrigo Has Highest-Certified Single, Ties Justin Bieber For Highest-Certified Album Of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo had a massive start to 2021.

The RIAA officially issued its mid-year certification recap, confirming that Olivia Rodrigo released the highest-certified single. She, moreover, ties Justin Bieber for the biggest album certification of 2021.

Rodrigo’s “drivers license” outright leads the way on the singles front with “drivers license.” The breakthrough hit closed H1 2021 at 3x platinum, signifying 3 million in US song units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

Rodrigo’s debut album “SOUR” and Bieber’s “Justice” share first place among albums. Both are platinum in the US, confirming 1 million album units. Album units are equal to 1 album sale, 10 track sales, or 1500 track streams.

In addition to the aforementioned certifications, Rodrigo has received 2021 platinum awards for fellow “SOUR” singles “deja vu” and “good 4 u.” Her previous release “All I Want,” which appeared on the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” soundtrack, attained gold status in the spring of 2020.

