Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” Returns To #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Fancy Like” recaptures the iTunes throne.

Following its release this Friday morning, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” leapfrogged Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” to claim #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

Wednesday evening, “Fancy Like” took back the throne.

Indeed, “Fancy Like” rules the chart as of press time at 5:15PM ET Wednesday.

The Walker Hayes song has been a stellar performer over the past two weeks, with its success fueled in part by TikTok buzz. The song debuted at #51 on this past week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Hayes’ second (and highest-ranking) entry on the all-genre listing.

