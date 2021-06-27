in Music News

Tate McRae & Khalid’s “Working,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Debut In Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart; Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Makes Top 30

“working,” “Bad Habits,” and “RAPSTAR” make moves at pop radio.

Tate McRae and Khalid - Working | YouTube Audio Cover | RCA

Tate McRae & Khalid’s “working” was below last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart at #43. Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” was not even available when last week’s chart went to print.

This week, both songs secure Top 25 positions on the listing.

Up nineteen places, “working” makes its Top 40 debut at #24. The collaboration received 3,199 spins during the June 20-26 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a healthy 2,710 spins.

Despite not launching until the sixth day of the tracking week, “Bad Habits” amassed 3,070 spins. That count yields a #25 debut on this week’s listing.

— As “working” and “Bad Habits” hit the Top 25, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” joins the Top 30. The song, which received 2,178 spins (+449), rises two spots to #29.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

