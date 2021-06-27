Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In” officially tops this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Played ~1,802 times during the June 20-26 tracking period, “Darkness Settles In” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 186 plays.
Also up two places, Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” earns #2 with ~1,714 plays (+153).
A Day To Remember’s “Everything We Need,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 this week. Greta Van Fleet’s “Heat Above” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #4.
Zero 9:36’s “Adrenaline” meanwhile ascends one spot to #5 on this week’s active rock chart.
