Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Darkness Settles In” rises two spots to #1.

Five Finger Death Punch - Darkness Settles In video screen | Eleven Seven Music/Better Noise

Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In” officially tops this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Played ~1,802 times during the June 20-26 tracking period, “Darkness Settles In” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 186 plays.

Also up two places, Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” earns #2 with ~1,714 plays (+153).

A Day To Remember’s “Everything We Need,” last week’s leader, falls to #3 this week. Greta Van Fleet’s “Heat Above” concurrently enjoys a one-place rise to #4.

Zero 9:36’s “Adrenaline” meanwhile ascends one spot to #5 on this week’s active rock chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

