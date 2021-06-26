in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Closes Day One With Over 1900 Pop Radio Spins, Nearly 650 Hot Adult Contemporary Plays

The new Ed Sheeran single received a very warm welcome at radio.

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits cover | Atlantic Records

Prior to its launch, Headline Planet noted that Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” was on track to enjoy a big opening day at radio. That notion definitely came to fruition, as the new Ed Sheeran single amassed considerable first-day airplay at Sheeran’s core pop and hot adult contemporary formats.

According to Mediabase, “Bad Habits” had received 1,932 pop radio plays by the close of Friday, June 25. It had meanwhile attained 648 spins at the Hot AC format.

“Bad Habits” will not receive quite as many spins on Saturday, but it is already a lock to make the Top 40 (and likely Top 30) on both formats’ airplay charts for the June 20-26 tracking period.

“Bad Habits” has also enjoyed success on the US iTunes store, where it currently holds #1 on the all-genre sales chart. Initial Spotify numbers will arrive later Saturday.

bad habitsed sheeran

