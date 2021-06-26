7 Songs From Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” Make Top 10 On US Spotify Chart; Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo Claim Other Spots

Tyler, The Creator’s new album “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” attracted considerable first day attention on Spotify. Tracks from the album occupy seven of the Top 10 spots on the US Spotify chart for Friday, June 25.

“WUSYANAME,” which received 2,320,080 opening day American streams on the platform, claims #1 on the chart. It notably seizes the throne from Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” which has been a dominant force since mid-May.

“good 4 u” follows at #2 with 2,252,689.

Tyler, The Creator’s “LEMONHEAD” (#3), “LUMBERJACK” (#4), “SIR BAUDELAIRE” (#5), “JUGGERNAUT” (#6), “CORSO” (#7), and “HOT WIND BLOWS” (#8) also appear the Top 10.

Songs from Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” claim the other two spots, with recent hit single “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” at #9 and new single “You Right (with The Weeknd)” at #10.