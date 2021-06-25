in Music News

Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart (Update)

“Bad habits” is quickly making its mark on iTunes.

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits cover | Atlantic Records

Update: As Friday progressed, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” unsurprisingly rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

It remains in the top spot as of press time at 9:45AM ET Friday morning.
====

The new Ed Sheeran single needed less than an hour to vault into the upper reaches of the US iTunes song sales chart.

As of press time at 12:50AM ET morning, the album sits at #5 on the all-genre listing. Given the considerable buzz, “Bad Habits” should continue rising as Friday unfolds.

Set to make a big overall first-day statement, “Bad Habits” should also post stellar numbers on YouTube and major audio platforms. It will, moreover, receive considerable airplay at Ed Sheeran’s core US radio formats.

“Bad Habits” is Sheeran’s first proper single release since 2019 — and first official solo single since 2017.

bad habitsed sheeran

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Beartooth’s “Below” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise “Late Late Show With James Corden” Appearance Ahead Of Residency