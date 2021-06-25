Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart (Update)

Update: As Friday progressed, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” unsurprisingly rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

It remains in the top spot as of press time at 9:45AM ET Friday morning.

====

The new Ed Sheeran single needed less than an hour to vault into the upper reaches of the US iTunes song sales chart.

As of press time at 12:50AM ET morning, the album sits at #5 on the all-genre listing. Given the considerable buzz, “Bad Habits” should continue rising as Friday unfolds.

Set to make a big overall first-day statement, “Bad Habits” should also post stellar numbers on YouTube and major audio platforms. It will, moreover, receive considerable airplay at Ed Sheeran’s core US radio formats.

“Bad Habits” is Sheeran’s first proper single release since 2019 — and first official solo single since 2017.