Beartooth’s “Below” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The first newcomer has ascended to #1.

Beartooth - Below album cover | Red Bull Records (via @beartoothband on Instagram)

Shortly after its midnight release, Beartooth’s “Below” reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes album sales chart.

The new album remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 12:45AM ET Friday morning.

The album’s most immediate competition comes from another red-hot newcomer. Doja Cat’s “Planet Her,” which also dropped at midnight, holds the #2 position on the current iteration of the chart.

Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “SOUR” currently occupies the #3 spot, while Gary Allan’s new “Ruthless” occupies the #4 position. Tyler, The Creator’s new “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” follows at #5.

iTunes chart positions tend to be very volatile Friday morning, so it is possible the above rankings could change in the very near future.

