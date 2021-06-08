MARINA Scheduled To Perform “Venus Fly Trap” On June 14 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

MARINA will soon deliver a performance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

According to NBC, the artist will perform on the June 14 edition of the “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” She is tentatively slated to perform “Venus Fly Trap,” a cut off her new album “Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land,” on the broadcast.

The performance will mark MARINA’s first “Seth Meyers” performance since the spring of 2019.

In addition to MARINA, the June 15 “Late Night” will feature interviews with Luke Wilson and Juno Temple. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, June 8: Guests Joel McHale (Card Sharks), Bill Cowher (Heart and Steel) and Carmen Christopher (Carmen Christopher: Street Special). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1156A.

Wednesday, June 9: Guests Will Forte (Sweet Tooth) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1157A.

Thursday, June 10: Guests Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and musical guest Garbage (Song: “Wolves,” Album: No Gods No Masters). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1158A.

Friday, June 11: Guests Anthony Mackie (Solos) and Jean Smart (Hacks). (OAD 5/13/21)

Monday, June 14: Guests Luke Wilson (12 Mighty Orphans), Juno Temple (Little Birds) and musical guest MARINA (Song: “Venus Fly Trap,” Album: Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land). Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1159A.

Tuesday, June 15: Guests Wendy Williams (The Wendy Williams Show) and Paul Rabil. Stevie Nistor sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1160A.