Anitta & DaBaby’s “Girl From Rio” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Anitta’s “Girl From Rio (featuring DaBaby)”** continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 28 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Girl From Rio” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K,” which landed at 26 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” follows in third with 24 pickups, and an add count of 23 slots Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” in fourth.

Credited with 21 adds, Mooski’s “Track Star” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic” (16 adds, 8th-most), Cheat Codes’ “Lean On Me (featuring Tinashe)” (15 adds, 9th-most), and AREA21’s “La La La” (14 adds, 10th-most).

**Editor’s Note: Mediabase only credits Anitta on its chart listing/add board, but numerous stations have given indication they are playing the DaBaby remix.