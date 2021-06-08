in Music News

Anitta & DaBaby’s “Girl From Rio” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Girl From Rio” tops this week’s add board.

DaBaby and Anitta - Girl From Rio remix video | Warner

Anitta’s “Girl From Rio (featuring DaBaby)”** continues to win support at pop radio.

Picked up by another 28 Mediabase-monitored stations, “Girl From Rio” ranks as this week’s most added song.

Tai Verdes’ “A-O-K,” which landed at 26 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” follows in third with 24 pickups, and an add count of 23 slots Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” in fourth.

Credited with 21 adds, Mooski’s “Track Star” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” (20 adds, 6th-most, tie), Tomorrow x Together’s “Magic” (16 adds, 8th-most), Cheat Codes’ “Lean On Me (featuring Tinashe)” (15 adds, 9th-most), and AREA21’s “La La La” (14 adds, 10th-most).

**Editor’s Note: Mediabase only credits Anitta on its chart listing/add board, but numerous stations have given indication they are playing the DaBaby remix.

anittadababygirl from rio

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

MARINA Scheduled To Perform “Venus Fly Trap” On June 14 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Roddy Ricch’s “Late At Night” Earns Most Added Distinction At Rhythmic & Urban Radio