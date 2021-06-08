in Music News

Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman’s “Friday” Officially Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station has picked up “Friday.”

Riton & Nightcrawlers - Friday Video Screenshot | Ministry of Sound/SME

Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” has been gaining considerable traction at pop radio in recent weeks. The song officially entered the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart, and it is on track for another sizable airplay increase this week.

Amid it growing momentum, one of America’s most important pop radio stations has formally added the song to its playlist.

Z100 New York, that station, officially added “Friday” to its playlist in conjunction with the June 8 Mediabase add board. As of press time, “Friday” represents the station’s only new playlist addition.

Headline Planet will share a complete add recap later Tuesday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

