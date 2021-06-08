Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman’s “Friday” Officially Added By Z100 New York

Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” has been gaining considerable traction at pop radio in recent weeks. The song officially entered the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart, and it is on track for another sizable airplay increase this week.

Amid it growing momentum, one of America’s most important pop radio stations has formally added the song to its playlist.

Z100 New York, that station, officially added “Friday” to its playlist in conjunction with the June 8 Mediabase add board. As of press time, “Friday” represents the station’s only new playlist addition.

Headline Planet will share a complete add recap later Tuesday.