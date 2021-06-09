in TV News

Annie Murphy To Appear, Coldplay To Perform On June 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature a chat with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers.

Eric Petersen as Kevin, Annie Murphy as Allison; group - Kevin Can F*** Himself _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

As part of the promotional tour for “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” star Annie Murphy will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the Emmy-winning Murphy for the Wednesday, June 16 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Seth Meyers, who hosts fellow NBC talk show “Late Night.”

Coldplay will close the broadcast with a musical performance.

Who else can you expect on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”? NBC’s latest listings follow:

Wednesday, June 9: Guests include Kristen Bell, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Migos. Show #1476

Thursday, June 10: Guests include Jason Momoa, Rose Byrne and musical guest Clairo. Show #1477

Friday, June 11: Guests include Kathryn Hahn, Jon M. Chu and musical guest Polo G. Show #1478

Monday, June 14: Guests include Ethan Hawke, Ilana Glazer and musical guests Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall. Show #1479

Tuesday, June 15: Guests include Salma Hayek, Dr. Anthony Fauci and musical guest Jessie Ware. Show #1480

Wednesday, June 16: Guests include Seth Meyers, Annie Murphy and musical guest Coldplay. Show #1481

