BTS’ “Butter” Also Repeats At #1 On Billboard Global 200, Global Excluding US Charts

“Butter” again tops the three big Billboard song charts.

In addition to retaining its position atop the Billboard Hot 100, BTS’ “Butter” spends a second consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excluding US charts.

The former reflects “Butter” as the world’s biggest song based on Billboard’s global consumption metrics. The latter, as indicated by its title, omits from the US calculation.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” holds the runner-up spot on both listings. Rauw Alejandro’s “Todo de Ti,” which has been erupting on streaming platforms, improves to #3 on the two global charts.

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” occupies #4 on the two listings, but each chart has a different #5 song. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” takes #5 on the Global 200, while Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” grabs #5 on the Global Excluding US breakdown.

