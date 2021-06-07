Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu,” BTS’ “Butter” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” and BTS’ “Butter” continue to win support at the hot adult contemporary radio format, sharing this week’s most added honor.

The two songs each scored playlist pickups from another 10 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

Rodrigo’s fellow single “good 4 u” also fared well joining Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs,” Wrabel’s “nothing but the love,” and Marshmello & Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me” in a tie for third place on the Mediabase add board. Each song won support from 9 additional stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Anne-Marie & Niall Horan’s “Our Song” (8 adds, 7th-most), Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), Smith & Myers’ “Bad At Love” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (5 adds, 8th-most, tie).