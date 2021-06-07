Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

Powered by another week of massive sales and impressive streams, as well as growing radio activity, BTS’ “Butter” retains its throne on the Billboard Hot 100.

The instant smash celebrates a second week as the #1 song in America. It is the twenty-third song to hold at #1 after debuting in the top position.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” stays put at #2 on this week’s chart, while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” rises one spot to #3. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” concurrently climbs one spot to #4.

Up two places, The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” takes #5.

— There are no new additions to this week’s Top 10, although Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” does re-enter the region. The former #1 hit ascends three spots to #10.