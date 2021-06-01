in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Debuts As #1 Song In America

“Butter” tops this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS spells out ARMY in the Butter video | Screenshot | HYBE/BIGHIT/Columbia

Powered by fantastic opening week sales and streaming numbers, as well as the group’s best radio start yet, BTS’ “Butter” debuts atop this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song follows “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” and “Life Goes On” as the superstar group’s fourth number one. BTS notably achieved the four number ones within a nine-month span, which is the fastest journey to four leaders since Justin Timberlake’s 7.5 month achievement in 2006-07.

Among groups, BTS becomes the fastest to accumulate four number ones since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” last week’s #1 song, slides to #2 this week. Benefiting from the release of her “SOUR” album, Rodrigo’s “deja vu” rockets eighteen places to a new peak of #3.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” drops one spot to #4, and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” dips one position to #5.

— Rodrigo also scores a third Top 10 this week, as her “traitor” debuts at #9.

btsbutterdababydua lipaolivia rodrigosilk sonic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

22 Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Drew Brees Teaches “Average Andy” How To eFoil During Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor” Debuts At #9, “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu” Also In Top 10