Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Powered by fantastic opening week sales and streaming numbers, as well as the group’s best radio start yet, BTS’ “Butter” debuts atop this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The song follows “Dynamite,” “Savage Love,” and “Life Goes On” as the superstar group’s fourth number one. BTS notably achieved the four number ones within a nine-month span, which is the fastest journey to four leaders since Justin Timberlake’s 7.5 month achievement in 2006-07.

Among groups, BTS becomes the fastest to accumulate four number ones since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” last week’s #1 song, slides to #2 this week. Benefiting from the release of her “SOUR” album, Rodrigo’s “deja vu” rockets eighteen places to a new peak of #3.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” drops one spot to #4, and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” dips one position to #5.

— Rodrigo also scores a third Top 10 this week, as her “traitor” debuts at #9.