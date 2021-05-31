Drew Brees Teaches “Average Andy” How To eFoil During Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Following his retirement from the National Football League, Drew Brees has been devoting ample time to his favorite new hobby: eFoiling.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the famed quarterback teaches executive producer “Average” Andy Lassner how to participate.

The segment airs as part of an episode that also features James Corden, Patti Harrison, and Hamish McCann. Said broadcast will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings to learn the start time in your market.

A wait until this afternoon is not necessary, however, to watch the Drew Brees segment. An early-release video is available below: