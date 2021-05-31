in TV News

Drew Brees Teaches “Average Andy” How To eFoil During Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Drew Brees appears in a segment on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Drew Brees teaches eFoiling on 6/1/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Following his retirement from the National Football League, Drew Brees has been devoting ample time to his favorite new hobby: eFoiling.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the famed quarterback teaches executive producer “Average” Andy Lassner how to participate.

The segment airs as part of an episode that also features James Corden, Patti Harrison, and Hamish McCann. Said broadcast will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings to learn the start time in your market.

A wait until this afternoon is not necessary, however, to watch the Drew Brees segment. An early-release video is available below:

drew breesthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” Jumps To #1 At Urban Radio; Coi Leray’s “No More Parties,” Morray’s “Quicksand” Top 5