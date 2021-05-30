Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Enjoys 2nd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae’s “You” again claims the top spot on Mediabase’s US dance radio chart.

Played ~461 times during the May 23-29 tracking period, “You” enjoys a second week at #1 on the listing. This week’s count trails last week’s mark by 32 plays, but it keeps the hit collaboration ahead of the pack.

Also a mainstream radio success, “You” concurrently enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

As for dance, Nervo & Carla Monroe’s “Gotta Be You” rises one spot to #2. Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s former multi-week #1 “Bed” drops place to #3, and Bebe Rexha’s “Sacrifice” stays at #4.

ARTY’s “Take Your Time” completes this week’s Top 5, rising four spots to #5.