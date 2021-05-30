Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” Re-Enters

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” unsurprisingly retains the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Played ~18,141 times during the May 23-29 tracking period, “Peaches” spends a third week at #1. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 594.
The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” which received ~14,984 spins (-1,039), holds at #2 on this week’s chart.
The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” holds at #3 this week. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby),” which became eligible to return from recurrent status based on a new policy, returns at its #4 peak.
Ariana Grande’s “pov” slides one place to #5**.
