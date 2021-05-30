in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Save Your Tears” makes it to four weeks as Hot AC’s #1 song.

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears video screenshot | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” scores a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

“Save Your Tears” keeps the throne on the strength of its ~5,818 tracking period plays. The format-leading count falls 145 spins shy of last week’s mark but keeps “Save Your Tears” at #1.

A multi-format hit, “Save Your Tears” previously enjoyed a three-week reign at pop radio.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” again claims #2 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The collaboration received ~5,213 plays during the May 23-29 tracking period (+265).

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” stays at #3, while Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” rises one place to #4. Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On” concurrently jumps two places to #5, despite a loss in airplay.

